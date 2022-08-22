When the world’s most elite brands, military personnel, and first responders come to you for your design expertise, you know you’re on the right track. That’s exactly how The Brown Buffalo got their start back in 2005, before they developed their own impressive lineup of purpose-built packs. Fast forward to today, and they’ve since earned quite the loyal following for their superior designs, along with prestigious awards like Carryology’s “Best Everyday Bag.” Each pack is carefully made by hand in the USA using only the highest quality materials—creating clean and timeless styles that’ll overperform for decades to come.