Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Up to 45% Off
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

When the world’s most elite brands, military personnel, and first responders come to you for your design expertise, you know you’re on the right track. That’s exactly how The Brown Buffalo got their start back in 2005, before they developed their own impressive lineup of purpose-built packs. Fast forward to today, and they’ve since earned quite the loyal following for their superior designs, along with prestigious awards like Carryology’s “Best Everyday Bag.” Each pack is carefully made by hand in the USA using only the highest quality materials—creating clean and timeless styles that’ll overperform for decades to come.

Bummer. No products are currently available from The Brown Buffalo

Check These Other Products

  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR2 Slick 40L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR2 Slick 40L

$415
Venture Backpack 22L

BellroyVenture Backpack 22L

$239
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 21L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 21L

$325
  • Made in the USA
GR1 26L

GORUCKGR1 26L

$335
  • Made in the USA
GR1 21L

GORUCKGR1 21L

$325
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 26L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 26L

$335
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR2 Slick 40L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR2 Slick 40L

$415
Venture Backpack 22L

BellroyVenture Backpack 22L

$239
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 21L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 21L

$325
  • Made in the USA
GR1 26L

GORUCKGR1 26L

$335
  • Made in the USA
GR1 21L

GORUCKGR1 21L

$325
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Huckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 26L

GORUCKHuckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick 26L

$335
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon