Every now and then we stumble across a small workshop or design studio building something incredible with only a small team and a lot of hustle. In this case, we’re referring to the independent outerwear studio based in Brooklyn, The Arrivals. They design innovative outerwear built to high-performance standards, but combine it with sleek, understated style that looks just as at home in Washington Square Park as it does up in the Catskill Mountains. They believe “outerwear is a tool for discovery,” and with innovative, go-anywhere pieces like theirs, we tend to agree.