It takes a mountain climber to know what that moment at the summit feels like — cold, exhausting, and absolutely thrilling. In the same way, the mountain climbers behind The American Mountain Co. knew exactly what one needs to be wearing on your way up — so they built it.

Founded in 2012, American Mountain Co.’s apparel is designed to tackle the extreme cold of the Rockies while still looking stylish back on the streets of the Front Range. We’re particularly fond of the Lightweight Moisture Wicking Sweater, perfect for keeping you toasty underneath and reminding you that spring and the infinite versatility of lighter layers are never too far away. In the meantime — we’re lookin’ at you, ‘Snowpocalypse’ — layer it with the Gentleman’s Mid-Altitude Softshell Jacket to stay lightweight and dry.