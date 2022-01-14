Since the dawn of time, people have looked to the skies for inspiration. Tessel Supply is no different. But rather than gazing upward for some sort of celestial message, the guys at Tessel spent their childhood imagining futuristic, stealth jets and spaceships blasting into the great unknown. So, when they decided to create a line of stylish and technical bags, these marvels of aviation were a natural source of inspiration. You can see the influence clearly in the unique geometric pattern of Tessel’s waterproof Jet Pack and the modular, magnetically detachable compartments of their customizable Anti-Gravity pack. With secure storage for your electronic devices and durable no-nonsense fabrics, Tessel understands the utility and protection that our daily lives require. So, while these bags may not catapult you into the stratosphere, Tessel Supply’s forward-thinking designs will keep you equipped for anything you encounter on earth.