So maybe you drew the short straw and you’re on driving duty this weekend—hauling four friends, all their camping gear, and a cooler of High Life up to the mountains. After playing car tetris for 20 minutes and three hours of sardine-like driving later, you’re all wondering why you didn’t just take Paul’s Yukon. But that’s where Tepui comes in. They’ve engineered the world’s first hybrid rooftop system called the HyBox—half cargo box, half rooftop tent. With a whopping 23 cubic feet worth of space, you can easily haul supplies in the aerodynamic, hardshell storage container, leaving plenty of elbow room for you and your passengers. Then once you’ve arrived on site, prop up the hardshell, zip on the canopy and within minutes your own two-person tent is all ready to go—just in time for your post-drive nap.