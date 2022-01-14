It was a boyhood viewing of Return of the Jedi that sparked the idea for Tenstile, the raddest portable treehouse tent we’ve ever seen and the latest addition to our adventure pack. And if dust farming on Tattooine is old-school ground camping, then the canopy-bound Ewok village on Endor is camping with Tentsile. Wasting time searching for the elusive flat campsite is a thing of the past, as is worrying about water leaks and ground-bound critters getting into your shelter. Tentsile’s tents string up at least four feet above the ground; are made of strong, durable materials that can comfortably hold up to three people or 800 pounds; and are simple to suspend between trees, boulders, or trucks. Bonus? For every treehouse tent you buy, Tentsile and the WeForest Initiative plant three trees. As camping and backpacking season are getting off the ground (see what we did there?), snag one of Tentstile’s bestselling Stringray tents, or the new Flite, their lightest tent to date.