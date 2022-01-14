We’ll be the first to admit — we love Instagram filters, but not because they enhance some of our favorite photos. Rather, the right filter applied to the right photo brings a warmth to the moment unrivaled by any candid phone snap. And therein lies the concept with Tens Sunglasses — the smash-hit Indie gogo project that has yielded one of the nicest lenses we’ve ever popped in front of our peepers. Developed over the course of two years, each pair of Tens’ scratch-resistant CR-39 lenses feature a proprietary tint that warms and subtly saturates the hues of your favorite vistas. Don’t worry though — these aren’t novelty sunnies, as the Tens’ lenses still provide UV400 protection, blocking 100% of harmful UV rays. The lenses are then fitted to a classic wayfarer-style frame, constructed from an adventure-proof acetate that features a neat matte finish that won’t overwhelm your face. Will a pair of Tens sunnies make your day ten times better? If our Instagram account is any indicator, we’d sure like to think so.