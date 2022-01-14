If fishing is like religion, then fly fishing is high church. - Tom Brokaw

Well, Mr. Brokaw, if fly fishing is the high church, then Tenkara is the ground on which it was built. Tenkara originated in early 19th century Japan, where the method — which utilizes just a rod, line, and fly — made it ideal for narrow mountain streams. But this spartan style of fishing remained relatively unknown outside of Japan until recently, when Tenkara Rod Co. first debuted in San Francisco, and began preaching the virtues of minimalism. Anglers love the simplicity of the tenkara rod, which trades unnecessary equipment for touch and skill — It's fishing in its purest form. This season we’re excited to offer the Sierra Rod exclusively through Huckberry. This rod's conveniently shorter length is perfectly suited to fishing small creeks and keeping your cast from getting stuck in overhanging brush. Across the board, every Tenkara rod breaks down to 20 inches or less, making them perfect for backpacking trips, or being kept in the trunk for when you spot the perfect fishing hole on-the-go.