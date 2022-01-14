Born and raised in the breadbasket of the Mid-West, Erik and Shannon Duffy grew up eating and thoroughly enjoying the gold standard of pork. In 2010, they joined forces and started Tender Belly - becoming an unheralded source for everything “pig.” Partnering with a network of family-owned, co-op farms in Iowa, Missouri, and Colorado, TB takes every step to ensure the highest quality product reaches your plate. Their animals are fed a 100% vegetarian diet, naturally raised and humanely harvested - which promotes intramuscular marbling and the juiciest of chops. Beloved by chefs, triathletes, and cross fitters alike – Tender Belly’s products balance immersive flavor with healthy proteins to provide meat that is not only finger lickin’, but also good for you too. Officially our newest excuse to eat bacon everyday, Tender Belly has quickly found its way to our stomach’s heart.