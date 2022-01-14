In the noisy world of fitness apparel, Ten Thousand is an NYC-based brand hellbent on bucking trends and building workout clothes that are truly timeless. By disregarding their industry’s gimmicks and garish neon, they cut to the core of what makes great activewear great—clean designs, the highest performance materials, and fits that give you a full range of motion. Their whole lineup is designed from the ground up to match the hardscrabble, everyday training schedule of the serious amateur athlete. Built from sturdy Italian fabrics, everything here will last for the long haul. And a silver ion treatment assures it’ll stay permanently odor-free, even if, heaven forbid, you had to wear them for multiple workouts in a row.