If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When it comes to classic American denim, there’s no need to mess with a tradition that’s centuries in the making — a lesson well learned thanks to our friends at Tellason Denim. Made right in the heart of San Francisco, Tellason prides itself on making all American denim jeans that are built to last. Using premium White Oak denim from legendary Cone Mills in North Carolina, these jeans are made so that you’ll still be wearing them decades down the line. Raw denim — denim that hasn’t been washed or treated in any way prior to you putting them on — evolves along with you, fitting to your body in the same way a pair of good leather boots mold to your feet. Forget about the latest trends; Tellason continues to be timeless.