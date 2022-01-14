Maybe it's all the Merle Haggard we've been listening to lately, maybe it's our private dream of abandoning the fast-paced lifestyle for a home where buffalo roam, but we've fully embraced the western boot into our city-stompin' shoe rotation. Just like the six-shooter and the flannel shirt, the cowboy boot has been an American icon since the early days of the Wild West, kicking up daydreams of riding off into the sunset. Unfortunately, many of today's premium boots are only affordable if you're robbing trains on a regular basis, so the Austin, Texas-based team at Tecovas decided to throw their hat in the ring and do something about it.





Using the same artisan bootmakers of León, Mexico that produce boots for a handful of high-end brand names, Tecovas boots are carefully handmade by experienced craftsmen. The difference is that they're only available online, allowing the brand to save you money by keeping overhead down. Instead of being forced to choose between cheaply made boots and fancy-pants cowboy boots that’ll cost a small fortune, you get a high quality, handmade, Goodyear welted boot that looks great and won't rough you up on the price. Whether you grab the traditional Cartwright, the versatile Earl roper, or the Penny for the missus, Tecovas offer plenty of bang for your buck. Ramble on.