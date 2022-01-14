What makes a watch suitable for the cockpit? Generally speaking, you’re after superior, at-a-glance legibility in low lighting conditions, the ability to display multiple time zones, along with the sheer reliability and anti-magnetic properties found in quartz movements. Techne ahem 'ticks' all of these boxes for us, with clever design language inspired by some of the greats (think IWC, Sinn, and Seiko here) and a compelling price point that leaves enough left over for that red-eye from SFO to Honolulu. From the classic military 375 with its dial inspired by the cockpit instruments themselves, to the 392 with its additional GMT display, we’re offering Techne’s best-sellers on both hardy nylon and supple leather strap options to best suit your own in-flight style proclivities.