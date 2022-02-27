Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket

Taylor Stitch sweats the small stuff, and we love them for it. Their unrelenting attention to detail has resulted in some stellar pieces over the years, like the Long Haul Jacket—this time built with a midweight organic cotton selvage denim. Sturdy enough to stand up to daily wear and washed for a vintage look and feel, this jacket will be a mainstay in your rotation for years to come. All the details of the classic Long Haul are here, from the ultra-durable build to the signature rounded pockets, but this time it's built like the kind of classic jean jacket that hasn't been out of style since its invention.