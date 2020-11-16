Search Icon

The Après Pant - Exclusive

License to chill

The Après Pants were designed for those moments when the boxes on your to-do list have all been ticked off and all that’s left to do is chill. Like a classier version of your favorite, well-worn sweatpants, the Après Pant is built from a double cloth waffle fabric that breathes easy yet looks exceptionally sharp. Every step you take in these comfy, cold-weather heroes feels like you never left your bed—even if you’re heading out to the corner market for a resupply of ale.

  • Exclusive style available only at Huckberry
  • Unique double cloth waffle with a light wash for a super soft feel
  • Two front slash pockets and two rear button-through patch pockets
  • Elastic cuffs and waistband for exceptional easy-wearing comfort
  • Custom natural fleck drawcord with antique brass tips
  • Custom San Francisco map print on the pocketing
  • Button fly with dark horn buttons
  • Standard 30” inseam

