Getting ahold of Taylor Stitch’s apparel is like going back in time — to an era before cheap, disposable clothes flooded the market and our Instagram feeds. This stuff is built well, for the long haul, from durable fabrics sourced from handpicked mills around the world. And Taylor Stitch knows, especially after a couple years of wear, their duds will be some of the softest, and hardest-wearing in your closet. It might just be the “Taylor” in their name, but their clothes really do have the fit and feel like they were made one-at-a-time.



