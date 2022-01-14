When it comes to outerwear, it seems we’re always making the same tough choice — do we get the jacket that looks the best, or do we sacrifice a bit of style and go with a jacket that’s primarily focused on keeping us warm and dry (you know, what a jacket’s supposed to do)? Well the keen-eyed apparel whizzes at LA-based Tavik got to the root of this sartorial dilemma and brewed up the perfect antidote — In+erface, a modular shell + liner system. Sure, we’ve seen plenty of zip-in/zip-out jacket systems before, especially on the ski slopes, but In+erface feels more complete because Tavik went the extra mile to make each piece in the collection a stylish, standalone jacket in its own right. Take the Fullton, the heaviest-duty In+erface liner. It’s a water-resistant, insulated bomber jacket — clearly not an afterthought. The same can be said of the Thermite bomber and the Izumi flannel, the other two In+erface liners. But when zipped into the Ruger shell, the piece that brings the collection together, each liner gets an additional layer of protection, becoming a full featured winter parka. Plus, Tavik brought its signature forward-thinking design features to every piece. So, in addition to material innovations like Bonded Poplin fabric and a DWR coating, the Ruger shell is also designed to cleverly accommodate your phone, with secure pockets, loops to thread your headphones through, and a battery-compatible pocket so you can stay charged on the go.