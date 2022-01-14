If you already knew Helsinki was the world’s coldest capital, then you’re probably aware that the average temperature hovers right around freezing, and they’ve got about 51 days without a peep of sun. Not to mention about 120 days of rain. Based in the heart of this brisk city Tarvas was born, with the goal of crafting dependable footwear that could stand up to these unforgiving Nordic climates, all while looking sleek as can be. By combining fine Italian suede with an ultra-durable mudguard, they’ve bucked traditional shoemaking standards and built a pair of surprisingly handsome alpine-ready shoes that look just as good on the street as they do while tossing back a few Finnish farmhouse ales at the ski lodge.