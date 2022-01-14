Tanner Goods wrote the book on modern American-made leather goods, giving meticulous attention to crafting fine products by hand in their Portland workshop, and inspiring a crowd of followers with their success. When it comes down to it, the brand just does leather really, really well. Which is why we're so damn proud to team up with them to bring back one of our favorite daily carry options, the super-convenient Quad, now available exclusively at Huckberry — alongside a few stand-out stars from their time-tested line.

Tanner's leather offerings come in a variety of colors, including the signature 'Natural' leather that begins with a light, neutral tone and darkens over time to develop a patina that is unique to you – its wear patterns speaking to a life well-lived. In fact, the Tanner Goods motto is "Worth Holding Onto," and the products live up to it. Each piece is built to last a lifetime and look better with each passing year, making the investment always well worth it.