It’s true, the steel used to forge these Tamahaganes is from the same lineage as legendary 15th century samurai swords – which explains how effortlessly they cut microscopically-thin slices of tuna, steak, cantaloupe and everything else even remotely choppable in your kitchen. 3-ply steel hammered to a shimmering finish, full tang design, and pure stainless edges mean these puppies are ridiculously sharp and balanced, and they look good enough to make your old cutlery a little jealous. Sointu, longtime distributor of badass Japanese blades, sent us four distinct Tamahanage offerings: Chef’s Knife, Utility Knife, Santoku Knife, and Paring Knife. Each one could easily serve as inspiration for a future collection, or as an essential weapon in a growing kitchen arsenal. You’ll save in the long run too, because chances are you’re not gonna find any knife more legit than these for your dinnertime bushido routine.