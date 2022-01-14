“Art is not a handicraft. It is the transmission of feeling the artist has experienced.” - Leo Tolstoy

Like a classic Jaguar or a Saville Row suit, a good boot is a work of art, and there’s something a little magical that happens when you realize you’re in the presence of the work of a master. Taft founder Kory Stevens was clearly feeling a little of that magic when he landed in Spain, not far from the place he and his wife dreamed up their first wildly successful product just a few years before. His discovery? The village of Almansa, Spain, home to some of the finest cobblers and craftsmen in the world.

The smell of fine leather lingers in the air of Almansa, a small village nestled in the shadow of the ruins of a Moorish castle that has been handcrafting fine footwear for just as long as their celebrated counterparts in Milan and Northamptonshire. Every boot and shoe in Taft’s line is cut, sewn and finished by hand by one of Almansa’s third and fourth generation cobblers in rich Italian leather, from the intricately woven quarter of the Preston to the stacked leather sole and mountain rubber inserts of the Mack Boot, which look great (naturally), but also provide awesome durability and grip–if one day you find yourself on an impromptu pilgrimage of your own.