Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Up to 45% Off
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Outdoor Home & Garden

Your home is bigger than just your house. In fact, it stretches all the way out through your yard to the fence. Or to the fire escape, roof, and outside your door if you live in an apartment. Outfitting these spaces with the comforts of home not only gives you new places to hang out, but creates a kind of opening credits sequence for entering your home—yep, you can even add music. All that’s to say, we’re stocking a huge range of furniture and decor to personalize your outdoor space. Fresh air, here we come!

Filters

Prime Package

Spark GrillsPrime Package

$1,199.00
PRECISION GRILL, CHARCOAL TASTE
PRECISION GRILL, CHARCOAL TASTE
With a precision dial that ranges from 250-900°F, you can slow cook, sear, or cook up pizzas—and get all the complex flavor of charcoal without all the mess
Pictured: Pizza Pack - Tan/Silver
Pizza Pack

Spark GrillsPizza Pack

$119.95
Giant Wooden Tumbling Timbers

Yard GamesGiant Wooden Tumbling Timbers

$80.00
  • Made in the USA
Loop Chair

TupeloLoop Chair

$595.00
Edison String Lights

BarebonesEdison String Lights

$70.00
Putter Pong

Yard GamesPutter Pong

$130.00
Bamboo Cornhole

TupeloBamboo Cornhole

$695.00
Zuma

Recess PickleballZuma

$86.00
White Pickleballs

Recess PickleballWhite Pickleballs

$14.00
Court Bag

Recess PickleballCourt Bag

$14.00
  • Made in the USA
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$1,800.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$25.00
PK360 Grill & Smoker

PK GrillsPK360 Grill & Smoker

$899.99 $999.99
  • Made in the USA
Summer Grilling Package

Snake River FarmsSummer Grilling Package

$295.00
Trail Head Camp Chair

YETITrail Head Camp Chair

$300.00
The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

BarebonesThe Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

$50.00
Ooni Karu 12 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Karu 12 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

$399.00
Frescobol

Yard GamesFrescobol

$30.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$48.00
Heavy Duty Wagon

TupeloHeavy Duty Wagon

$249.00
Giant Wooden Yard Dice

Yard GamesGiant Wooden Yard Dice

$30.00
Garden Thermometer

Gentlemen's HardwareGarden Thermometer

$36.00
Adventure Paring Knife

BarebonesAdventure Paring Knife

$70.00
PK300AF Grill & Smoker

PK GrillsPK300AF Grill & Smoker

$749.99 $799.99
Yukon - Backyard Fire Pit

Solo StoveYukon - Backyard Fire Pit

$599.99
Croquet

Yard GamesCroquet

$55.00
Firewood Carrier

PuebcoFirewood Carrier

$48.00
Ambience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights

BrightechAmbience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights

$69.99
NOMAD Grill & Smoker

NOMAD GrillsNOMAD Grill & Smoker

$649.00
  • Made in the USA
Pruner & Sheath

BarebonesPruner & Sheath

$40.00
Wooden Ladder Toss

Yard GamesWooden Ladder Toss

$70.00
Burch Barrel V2

Burch BarrelBurch Barrel V2

$1,195.00
Giant Connect 4

Yard GamesGiant Connect 4

$90.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

FLIKR FirePersonal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

$99.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$65.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$20.00
Heavy Duty Wagon

TupeloHeavy Duty Wagon

$249.00
All-in One Cast Iron Grill

BarebonesAll-in One Cast Iron Grill

$200.00
Large Scissors

BarebonesLarge Scissors

$35.00
Fire Pit

BarebonesFire Pit

$250.00
Wooden Kubb Set

Yard GamesWooden Kubb Set

$50.00
Woodsman Field Hatchet

BarebonesWoodsman Field Hatchet

$70.00
Cauldron Fire Pit

Cowboy CauldronCauldron Fire Pit

$999.00
  • Made in the USA
Scout Firepit

BurlyScout Firepit

$649.00
Cowboy Firepit Grill - 30"

BarebonesCowboy Firepit Grill - 30"

$700.00
Rollors

Yard GamesRollors

$50.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$20.00
The Tommy Chair - Excluisve

Business & Pleasure Co.The Tommy Chair - Excluisve

$299.00
THE OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM
THE OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM
These classic chairs were built just for us, with a built-in zip pocket and foldable backpack design for long days spent kicking back in the sun
Pictured: The Tommy Chair - Excluisve - White/Dark Green
The Tommy Chair

Business & Pleasure Co.The Tommy Chair

$299.00
Premium Tent - Exclusive

Business & Pleasure Co.Premium Tent - Exclusive

$299.00
Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

BarebonesCowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

$400.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$48.00
Clarksville

Recess PickleballClarksville

$86.00
Marfa

Recess PickleballMarfa

$86.00
Zion

Recess PickleballZion

$86.00
Lady Bird

Recess PickleballLady Bird

$86.00
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

$399.00
The Dining Set - 6 Chairs

NeighborThe Dining Set - 6 Chairs

$4,600.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,800.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$4,900.00
The KUDU Inferno Package

KUDU GrillsThe KUDU Inferno Package

$784.00
Prime Package

Spark GrillsPrime Package

$1,199.00
Roccbox

GozneyRoccbox

$499.99
Roccbox

GozneyRoccbox

$499.99
Cast Iron Griddle

BarebonesCast Iron Griddle

$75.00
Pulaski Axe

BarebonesPulaski Axe

$180.00
Trail Head Camp Chair

YETITrail Head Camp Chair

$300.00
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$5,500.00
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$2,000.00
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$2,000.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,800.00
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,200.00
  • Made in the USA
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$1,800.00
  • Made in the USA
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$4,900.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,500.00
  • Exclusive
Sauna Plans in a Box

Den OutdoorsSauna Plans in a Box

$45.00 $129.00
The Dining Set - 4 Chairs

NeighborThe Dining Set - 4 Chairs

$3,000.00
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$5,500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,100.00
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,200.00
The Low Chair + The Ottoman

NeighborThe Low Chair + The Ottoman

$950.00
Felling Axe

BarebonesFelling Axe

$110.00
The Gathering Bag

BarebonesThe Gathering Bag

$80.00
  • Made in the USA
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,100.00
Folding Shovel

BarebonesFolding Shovel

$100.00
The Coffee Table

NeighborThe Coffee Table

$900.00
KUDU Cutting Board and Side Table

KUDU GrillsKUDU Cutting Board and Side Table

$119.00
Heavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular

BarebonesHeavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular

$75.00
Folding Table

Business & Pleasure Co.Folding Table

$199.00
KUDU Carrying Case

KUDU GrillsKUDU Carrying Case

$149.00
KUDU Rotisserie

KUDU GrillsKUDU Rotisserie

$129.00
Nata Tool

BarebonesNata Tool

$70.00
Folding Chair

DepartoFolding Chair

$359.00
The Low Chair

NeighborThe Low Chair

$700.00
Ambience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights

BrightechAmbience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights

$59.99
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$550.00
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$550.00
Folding Chair

DepartoFolding Chair

$359.00
Cast Iron Flat Pan

BarebonesCast Iron Flat Pan

$55.00
  • Made in the USA
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$500.00
Edison String Lights

BarebonesEdison String Lights

$65.00
Roccbox Wood Burner 2.0

GozneyRoccbox Wood Burner 2.0

$100.00
Prime Package

Spark GrillsPrime Package

$1,199.00
PRECISION GRILL, CHARCOAL TASTE
PRECISION GRILL, CHARCOAL TASTE
With a precision dial that ranges from 250-900°F, you can slow cook, sear, or cook up pizzas—and get all the complex flavor of charcoal without all the mess
Pictured: Pizza Pack - Tan/Silver
Pizza Pack

Spark GrillsPizza Pack

$119.95
Giant Wooden Tumbling Timbers

Yard GamesGiant Wooden Tumbling Timbers

$80.00
  • Made in the USA
Loop Chair

TupeloLoop Chair

$595.00
Edison String Lights

BarebonesEdison String Lights

$70.00
Putter Pong

Yard GamesPutter Pong

$130.00
Bamboo Cornhole

TupeloBamboo Cornhole

$695.00
Zuma

Recess PickleballZuma

$86.00
White Pickleballs

Recess PickleballWhite Pickleballs

$14.00
Court Bag

Recess PickleballCourt Bag

$14.00
  • Made in the USA
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$1,800.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$25.00
PK360 Grill & Smoker

PK GrillsPK360 Grill & Smoker

$899.99 $999.99
  • Made in the USA
Summer Grilling Package

Snake River FarmsSummer Grilling Package

$295.00
Trail Head Camp Chair

YETITrail Head Camp Chair

$300.00
The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

BarebonesThe Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

$50.00
Ooni Karu 12 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Karu 12 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

$399.00
Frescobol

Yard GamesFrescobol

$30.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$48.00
Heavy Duty Wagon

TupeloHeavy Duty Wagon

$249.00
Giant Wooden Yard Dice

Yard GamesGiant Wooden Yard Dice

$30.00
Garden Thermometer

Gentlemen's HardwareGarden Thermometer

$36.00
Adventure Paring Knife

BarebonesAdventure Paring Knife

$70.00
PK300AF Grill & Smoker

PK GrillsPK300AF Grill & Smoker

$749.99 $799.99
Yukon - Backyard Fire Pit

Solo StoveYukon - Backyard Fire Pit

$599.99
Croquet

Yard GamesCroquet

$55.00
Firewood Carrier

PuebcoFirewood Carrier

$48.00
Ambience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights

BrightechAmbience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights

$69.99
NOMAD Grill & Smoker

NOMAD GrillsNOMAD Grill & Smoker

$649.00
  • Made in the USA
Pruner & Sheath

BarebonesPruner & Sheath

$40.00
Wooden Ladder Toss

Yard GamesWooden Ladder Toss

$70.00
Burch Barrel V2

Burch BarrelBurch Barrel V2

$1,195.00
Giant Connect 4

Yard GamesGiant Connect 4

$90.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

FLIKR FirePersonal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

$99.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$65.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$20.00
Heavy Duty Wagon

TupeloHeavy Duty Wagon

$249.00
All-in One Cast Iron Grill

BarebonesAll-in One Cast Iron Grill

$200.00
Large Scissors

BarebonesLarge Scissors

$35.00
Fire Pit

BarebonesFire Pit

$250.00
Wooden Kubb Set

Yard GamesWooden Kubb Set

$50.00
Woodsman Field Hatchet

BarebonesWoodsman Field Hatchet

$70.00
Cauldron Fire Pit

Cowboy CauldronCauldron Fire Pit

$999.00
  • Made in the USA
Scout Firepit

BurlyScout Firepit

$649.00
Cowboy Firepit Grill - 30"

BarebonesCowboy Firepit Grill - 30"

$700.00
Rollors

Yard GamesRollors

$50.00
Classic Work Glove

BarebonesClassic Work Glove

$20.00
The Tommy Chair - Excluisve

Business & Pleasure Co.The Tommy Chair - Excluisve

$299.00
THE OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM
THE OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM
These classic chairs were built just for us, with a built-in zip pocket and foldable backpack design for long days spent kicking back in the sun
Pictured: The Tommy Chair - Excluisve - White/Dark Green
The Tommy Chair

Business & Pleasure Co.The Tommy Chair

$299.00
Premium Tent - Exclusive

Business & Pleasure Co.Premium Tent - Exclusive

$299.00
Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

BarebonesCowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

$400.00
Beacon Carabiner Light

BarebonesBeacon Carabiner Light

$48.00
Clarksville

Recess PickleballClarksville

$86.00
Marfa

Recess PickleballMarfa

$86.00
Zion

Recess PickleballZion

$86.00
Lady Bird

Recess PickleballLady Bird

$86.00
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

$399.00
The Dining Set - 6 Chairs

NeighborThe Dining Set - 6 Chairs

$4,600.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,800.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$4,900.00
The KUDU Inferno Package

KUDU GrillsThe KUDU Inferno Package

$784.00
Prime Package

Spark GrillsPrime Package

$1,199.00
Roccbox

GozneyRoccbox

$499.99
Roccbox

GozneyRoccbox

$499.99
Cast Iron Griddle

BarebonesCast Iron Griddle

$75.00
Pulaski Axe

BarebonesPulaski Axe

$180.00
Trail Head Camp Chair

YETITrail Head Camp Chair

$300.00
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$5,500.00
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$2,000.00
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$2,000.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,800.00
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,200.00
  • Made in the USA
The Loveseat

NeighborThe Loveseat

$1,800.00
  • Made in the USA
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$4,900.00
The Sofa

NeighborThe Sofa

$2,500.00
  • Exclusive
Sauna Plans in a Box

Den OutdoorsSauna Plans in a Box

$45.00 $129.00
The Dining Set - 4 Chairs

NeighborThe Dining Set - 4 Chairs

$3,000.00
The Sectional - 6 Piece

NeighborThe Sectional - 6 Piece

$5,500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,100.00
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,200.00
The Low Chair + The Ottoman

NeighborThe Low Chair + The Ottoman

$950.00
Felling Axe

BarebonesFelling Axe

$110.00
The Gathering Bag

BarebonesThe Gathering Bag

$80.00
  • Made in the USA
The Chair

NeighborThe Chair

$1,100.00
Folding Shovel

BarebonesFolding Shovel

$100.00
The Coffee Table

NeighborThe Coffee Table

$900.00
KUDU Cutting Board and Side Table

KUDU GrillsKUDU Cutting Board and Side Table

$119.00
Heavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular

BarebonesHeavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular

$75.00
Folding Table

Business & Pleasure Co.Folding Table

$199.00
KUDU Carrying Case

KUDU GrillsKUDU Carrying Case

$149.00
KUDU Rotisserie

KUDU GrillsKUDU Rotisserie

$129.00
Nata Tool

BarebonesNata Tool

$70.00
Folding Chair

DepartoFolding Chair

$359.00
The Low Chair

NeighborThe Low Chair

$700.00
Ambience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights

BrightechAmbience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights

$59.99
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$550.00
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$550.00
Folding Chair

DepartoFolding Chair

$359.00
Cast Iron Flat Pan

BarebonesCast Iron Flat Pan

$55.00
  • Made in the USA
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$500.00
  • Made in the USA
The Ottoman

NeighborThe Ottoman

$500.00
Edison String Lights

BarebonesEdison String Lights

$65.00
Roccbox Wood Burner 2.0

GozneyRoccbox Wood Burner 2.0

$100.00
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon