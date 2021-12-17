Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Outdoor Furniture

Some of us grow up with a comfortable boulder in the backyard, sculpted for thousands of years by Mother Nature into the shape of a couch. As for the rest of us—we make due with outdoor furniture. But the experience of relaxing, kickin’ it, and occasionally napping on the collection of outdoor furniture we’ve found for our shop is far from something you just “make due” with. Just as comfortable as the furniture inside your house, we’ve picked out pieces designed with smart classic and mid-century modern looks. They’re a natural fit with the comfiest spaces in your home.

Filters

    • Made in the USA
    The Sofa

    Neighbor

    The Sofa$2,500.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Sectional

    Neighbor

    The Sectional$4,900.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Loveseat

    Neighbor

    The Loveseat$1,800.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Sectional

    Neighbor

    The Sectional$4,900.00
    Premium Tent - Exclusive

    Business & Pleasure Co.

    Premium Tent - Exclusive$299.00
    The Tommy Chair - Excluisve

    Business & Pleasure Co.

    The Tommy Chair - Excluisve$299.00
    Trail Head Camp Chair

    YETI

    Trail Head Camp Chair$300.00
    Trail Head Camp Chair

    YETI

    Trail Head Camp Chair$300.00
    • Exclusive
    Sauna Plans in a Box

    Den Outdoors

    Sauna Plans in a Box$63.98 $129.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Loveseat

    Neighbor

    The Loveseat$1,800.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Sofa

    Neighbor

    The Sofa$2,500.00
    Beacon Carabiner Light

    Barebones

    Beacon Carabiner Light$48.00
    Folding Chair

    Departo

    Folding Chair$359.00
    Ambience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights

    Brightech

    Ambience Pro Solar - Hanging String Lights$69.99
    Folding Chair

    Departo

    Folding Chair$359.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Chair

    Neighbor

    The Chair$1,100.00
    Ambience Pro LED - Hanging String Lights

    Brightech

    Ambience Pro LED - Hanging String Lights$59.99
    Ambience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights

    Brightech

    Ambience Pro Incandescent - Hanging String Lights$59.99
    • Made in the USA
    The Ottoman

    Neighbor

    The Ottoman$500.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Ottoman

    Neighbor

    The Ottoman$500.00
    Ambience Pro Solar - Non Hanging String Lights

    Brightech

    Ambience Pro Solar - Non Hanging String Lights$49.99
    Folding Stool

    Departo

    Folding Stool$275.00
    Globe Lantern Light

    Barebones

    Globe Lantern Light$40.00
    The Tommy Chair

    Business & Pleasure Co.

    The Tommy Chair$299.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Chair

    Neighbor

    The Chair$1,100.00
    • Made in the USA
    Duck Call

    Traditional Timber

    Duck Call$110.00
    The Wanderr Chair

    OME Gear

    The Wanderr Chair$399.98
    The Tommy Chair

    Business & Pleasure Co.

    The Tommy Chair$299.00
    Cabin Plans in a Box

    Den Outdoors

    Cabin Plans in a Box$68.98 $99.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wide Natural Canvas Tote

    Steele

    Wide Natural Canvas Tote$65.00
    • Made in the USA
    Medium Natural Canvas Tote

    Steele

    Medium Natural Canvas Tote$46.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon