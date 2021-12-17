Most of us aren’t out on a 120 acre plot harvesting rows of crops. But we definitely appreciate the fresh taste of some home-grown greens and the meditative feeling that comes with tending to a home garden. Whether you’ve got a rooftop urban garden or a full-fledged backyard setup, we’ve got the essential gardening tools to keep your organic space up to snuff. From basic gardening tools to more nuanced gear for the seasoned vet, we’ve got the right pieces for getting down in the dirt.