Gardening Tools

Most of us aren’t out on a 120 acre plot harvesting rows of crops. But we definitely appreciate the fresh taste of some home-grown greens and the meditative feeling that comes with tending to a home garden. Whether you’ve got a rooftop urban garden or a full-fledged backyard setup, we’ve got the essential gardening tools to keep your organic space up to snuff. From basic gardening tools to more nuanced gear for the seasoned vet, we’ve got the right pieces for getting down in the dirt.

    GR Pro Secateurs

    Niwaki

    GR Pro Secateurs$57.98 $72.00
    The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool

    Barebones

    The Hori Hori Ultimate Tool$40.00
    Woodsman Field Hatchet

    Barebones

    Woodsman Field Hatchet$65.00
    Pulaski Axe

    Barebones

    Pulaski Axe$142.00
    Beacon Carabiner Light

    Barebones

    Beacon Carabiner Light$48.00
    Nata Tool

    Barebones

    Nata Tool$65.00
    The Gathering Bag

    Barebones

    The Gathering Bag$52.98 $68.00
    Classic Work Glove

    Barebones

    Classic Work Glove$20.00
    • Made in the USA
    Pruner & Sheath

    Barebones

    Pruner & Sheath$40.00
    Hori Hori Walnut Classic

    Barebones

    Hori Hori Walnut Classic$30.00
    Large Scissors

    Barebones

    Large Scissors$28.00
    • Made in the USA
    FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier

    Leatherman

    FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier$130.00
    The Workman's Toolbox

    USAG

    The Workman's Toolbox$75.00
    Plant Water Drippers

    Gentlemen's Hardware

    Plant Water Drippers$20.00
    Garden Thermometer

    Gentlemen's Hardware

    Garden Thermometer$36.00

