“Oooooooooh,” “Aaaaaaaaaaaaah,” “Whooooooooooooooooa.” The sounds we sometimes make around a fire pit surprise us. But should they? Hard to say, but we’ll leave humans’ hundreds-millennia-old attraction to fire alone for now. What we’re really here to talk about is how to set your own roaring fire up in your yard without a hitch. The tools you need are right here in this shop. Just pick one of the heavy-duty fire pits below, plunk it down in your yard, get some wood, and you’re ready. If you invite enough friends over to gather around the bonfire with, they might even take care of making all the drinks for the night themselves.