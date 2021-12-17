Search Icon

“Oooooooooh,” “Aaaaaaaaaaaaah,” “Whooooooooooooooooa.” The sounds we sometimes make around a fire pit surprise us. But should they? Hard to say, but we’ll leave humans’ hundreds-millennia-old attraction to fire alone for now. What we’re really here to talk about is how to set your own roaring fire up in your yard without a hitch. The tools you need are right here in this shop. Just pick one of the heavy-duty fire pits below, plunk it down in your yard, get some wood, and you’re ready. If you invite enough friends over to gather around the bonfire with, they might even take care of making all the drinks for the night themselves.

    Fire Pit

    Barebones

    Fire Pit$160.00
    Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

    Barebones

    Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"$349.00
    • Made in the USA
    Scout Firepit

    Burly

    Scout Firepit$649.00
    Cowboy Firepit Grill - 30"

    Barebones

    Cowboy Firepit Grill - 30"$599.00
    Cauldron Fire Pit

    Cowboy Cauldron

    Cauldron Fire Pit$999.00
    Heavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular

    Barebones

    Heavy Duty Grill Grate - Rectangular$50.00
    Yukon - Backyard Fire Pit

    Solo Stove

    Yukon - Backyard Fire Pit$599.99
    • Made in the USA
    Scout Snuffer Lid

    Burly

    Scout Snuffer Lid$95.00
    • Made in the USA
    Large Citronella Coil

    Fredericks & Mae

    Large Citronella Coil$40.00
    Small Citronella Coils - 5 Pack

    Fredericks & Mae

    Small Citronella Coils - 5 Pack$63.00
    Talon

    Pit Command

    Talon$109.98 $169.00
    Firewood Carrier

    Puebco

    Firewood Carrier$48.00
    Small Citronella Coil

    Fredericks & Mae

    Small Citronella Coil$18.00
    Talon

    Pit Command

    Talon$100.98 $169.00
    Commander

    Pit Command

    Commander$133.98 $179.00
    Waxed Cotton Firewood Carrier

    Puebco

    Waxed Cotton Firewood Carrier$48.00
    Commander

    Pit Command

    Commander$124.98 $179.00
    Ranger

    Pit Command

    Ranger$110.98 $159.00
    Ranger

    Pit Command

    Ranger$110.98 $159.00

