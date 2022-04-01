Your home is bigger than just your house. In fact, it stretches all the way out through your yard to the fence. Or to the fire escape, roof, and outside your door if you live in an apartment. Outfitting these spaces with the comforts of home not only gives you new places to hang out, but creates a kind of opening credits sequence for entering your home—yep, you can even add music. All that’s to say, we’re stocking a huge range of furniture and decor to personalize your outdoor space. Fresh air, here we come!