Serveware

Ask any cook worth their salt and they’ll tell you that presentation is everything. How’re folks supposed to know that your homemade sweet and savory crepes are the real deal if they’re served on a paper plate with a paper towel? To give your meal the stage it deserves, we’ve got a whole variety of serveware that’s bound to impress—but don’t worry, they’ll never overshadow the dish. Crafted with quality and plenty of style to complement the kitchen, lean on these serveware sets to entertain a whole dinner party or just yourself.

    Flatware Set

    Barebones

    Flatware Set$32.00
    • Made in the USA
    Enamel Deep Plate Set

    Barebones

    Enamel Deep Plate Set$20.00
    • Made in the USA
    Enamel Bowl Set

    Barebones

    Enamel Bowl Set$18.00
    Magware - Full Set

    Full Windsor

    Magware - Full Set$130.00
    Enamel Cup Set

    Barebones

    Enamel Cup Set$17.00
    Organic Walnut Serving Set

    Hawkins New York

    Organic Walnut Serving Set$70.00
    Recycled Glassware Pitcher

    Hawkins New York

    Recycled Glassware Pitcher$32.00
    Magware - Reusable Aluminum Utensil Set

    Full Windsor

    Magware - Reusable Aluminum Utensil Set$35.00
    Wine Glass

    Departo

    Wine Glass$18.00
    • Made in the USA
    Large Charcuterie Board

    Traditional Timber

    Large Charcuterie Board$270.00
    Sugar & Spice Bowl

    Departo

    Sugar & Spice Bowl$38.00
    Low Glass

    Departo

    Low Glass$12.00
    Recycled Medium Glass Tumbler

    Hawkins New York

    Recycled Medium Glass Tumbler$8.00
    Sugar & Spice Bowl

    Departo

    Sugar & Spice Bowl$26.98 $38.00

