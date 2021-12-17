The food, drinks, sauces, and spices in our provisions shop deserve to be guarded as closely as a good bottle of bourbon. The flip side of that is when you finally break them out, it’s cause to celebrate. We put together this collection of local favorites, pro chef go-to’s, and story-worthy snacks to add flavor to your pantry or the cooler in the back of your adventure rig. They’re sure to make eyes widen and mouths water whether you’re giving them as a gift or stocking your own collection.