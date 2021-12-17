Most of us at Huckberry have a favorite mug. And to be honest, we’re all pretty territorial over these chosen mugs. If one were to go missing from someone’s desk for instance, the entire company might receive a nicely worded, borderline snippy Slack message about its whereabouts. That’s what happens when you mess with someone’s caffeine routine. Regardless, it seems safe to say that owning a quality mug is an important part of a lot of people’s mornings. Starting the day with a piping hot cup of joe, with both hands wrapped around a ceramic mug… just feels right. So we went out and gathered up some of the coolest, well-made coffee mugs out there—mostly so our personal ones don’t go missing.