Java, joe, mud, bean juice, and whatever else you wanna call it, coffee isn’t just a delicious beverage that gives us energy (or life depending on who you talk to)—it’s an important part of our daily routine. To make sure you start your day on the right foot, we wrangled our favorite beans and coffee accessories to make sure you’re sipping the good stuff the right way. Who knows, you might just unleash that inner-barista you were always meant to be.