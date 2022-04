What Excalibur was to King Arthur, so too is a well-crafted chef’s knife to any cook worth their salt. Your trusty kitchen steed should be able to cut, dice, chop, and mince with ease, which is why we selected a collection of chef’s knives that are crafted to be passed down for generations. From hand-forged Japanese chef’s knives to professional chef knives trusted by some of the greatest cooks in the world—there’s bound to be a blade just for you.