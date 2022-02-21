Search Icon

Kitchen

If Jiro Dreams of Sushi taught us anything, it’s that humble kitchens can yield magnificent results. That’s to say, you don’t have to have all the accoutrements of a Michelin-starred kitchen, yet having the right tools can help make any dish memorable. In this virtual shop, you’ll find the high-end ingredients, heirloom-worthy chef knives, and all the necessary devices to up your cooking game to a whole new level. So, just like grandma used to say about her mouth-watering blueberry muffins, “get ‘em while they’re hot.”

Caldera Set of 4 Highball Glasses

Nude Glass

Caldera Set of 4 Highball Glasses$34.98 $54.00
Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray

Nude Glass

Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray$113.98 $163.00
Pure Set of 4 Bourgogne Glasses

Nude Glass

Pure Set of 4 Bourgogne Glasses$47.00
Sharpening Set 1000/6000

Japanese Chef Knives by SharpEdge

Sharpening Set 1000/6000$84.00
Morado Kiritsuke Kuro-uchi

Japanese Chef Knives by SharpEdge

Morado Kiritsuke Kuro-uchi$275.00
Morado Petty Kuro-uchi

Japanese Chef Knives by SharpEdge

Morado Petty Kuro-uchi$151.00
Pour Over

Departo

Pour Over$25.98 $32.00
Balmuda Toaster

Balmuda

Balmuda Toaster$299.00
Bokashi Organko Composter - Ocean

Skaza

Bokashi Organko Composter - Ocean$71.98 $130.00
  • Made in the USA
Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok

Smithey Ironware Co.

Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok$325.00
  • Made in the USA
Enamel Bowl Set

Barebones

Enamel Bowl Set$18.00
Musui-Kamado

Vermicular

Musui-Kamado$670.00
Cast Iron Frying Pan with Lid - 10.2"

Vermicular

Cast Iron Frying Pan with Lid - 10.2"$200.00
  • Exclusive
The Iconics

Material

The Iconics$245.00
St. Augustine Style - Large

Zab's Hot Sauce

St. Augustine Style - Large$12.98 $16.00
Ratio Six Coffee Maker

Ratio Coffee

Ratio Six Coffee Maker$365.00
Sugar & Spice Bowl

Departo

Sugar & Spice Bowl$38.00
Dream Light

Kin Euphorics

Dream Light$39.00
Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops

Aarke

Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops$299.00
  • Made in the USA
Stainless Sidekick Skillet

Proclamation Goods Co.

Stainless Sidekick Skillet$100.98 $169.00
Countertop Composter

Bamboo Composter

Countertop Composter$50.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry Camp Spice

Turkey and the Wolf

Huckberry Camp Spice$4.98 $9.00
Clara French Press

Fellow

Clara French Press$99.00
Oven Pot - 3.7 qt

Vermicular

Oven Pot - 3.7 qt$290.00
Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt

Vermicular

Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt$330.00
Original - Large

Zab's Hot Sauce

Original - Large$12.98 $16.00
Ode Brew Grinder

Fellow

Ode Brew Grinder$299.00
Artisan Forged Cheese Knives

Farmhouse Pottery

Artisan Forged Cheese Knives$125.00
Cast Iron Flat Pan

Barebones

Cast Iron Flat Pan$45.00
  • Made in the USA
Chain Mail Scrubber

Smithey Ironware Co.

Chain Mail Scrubber$20.00
  • Made in the USA
No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

Smithey Ironware Co.

No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet$200.00
Small Artisan Citrus Juicer

Verve Culture

Small Artisan Citrus Juicer$98.00
Cast Iron Griddle

Barebones

Cast Iron Griddle$55.00
  • Made in the USA
Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet

Smithey Ironware Co.

Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet$275.00
Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow

Corvo EKG Electric Kettle$189.00
  • Made in the USA
Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

Pappy & Company

Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup$38.00
Roccbox

Gozney

Roccbox$499.99
  • Made in the USA
Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack

Roberta's Pizza

Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack$149.00
  • Made in the USA
First Class Filets Pack

Snake River Farms

First Class Filets Pack$375.00
12" Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Barebones

12" Cast Iron Dutch Oven$110.00
  • Made in the USA
Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package

Snake River Farms

Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package$131.00
Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler

Crowd Cow

Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler$450.00
Dripper

Hasami Porcelain

Dripper$90.00
  • Exclusive
Hell's Canyon - Exclusive

The James Brand

Hell's Canyon - Exclusive$295.00
12" Cast Iron Skillet

Barebones

12" Cast Iron Skillet$60.00
  • Made in the USA
Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack

Roberta's Pizza

Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack$149.00
Angled Board

Material

Angled Board$115.00
Beast Blender

Beast Health

Beast Blender$155.00
  • Made in the USA
Summer Grilling Package

Snake River Farms

Summer Grilling Package$295.00
VacOne Coffee Air Brewer

Vac Coffee

VacOne Coffee Air Brewer$66.98 $89.00
Very, Very Shellfish

Crowd Cow

Very, Very Shellfish$195.00
Cast Iron Deep Frying Pan with Lid - 9.4"

Vermicular

Cast Iron Deep Frying Pan with Lid - 9.4"$195.00
Pikes Place Catch of the Day

Crowd Cow

Pikes Place Catch of the Day$185.00