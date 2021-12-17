We’re all about our Spotify playlists and wireless earbuds on the go, but when we’re at home we like to take things a little slower. That means comfy lounge chairs, plenty of books on the shelves, and a collection of our favorite albums on vinyl. Not only is it a better listening experience, but vinyl records and a record player are perfect pieces of functional decor. They add a physicality back to your space that digital devices just can’t touch. Are sing-a-longs to Bruce Springsteen allowed when you’re listening on vinyl? Of course they are.