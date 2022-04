Film buffs and audiophiles, this one’s for you. We’re giving your favorite art and artists the respect they deserve with some home audio systems that sound just like you’re in the theatre or at the concert venue. Yes, these home audio speakers are bound to impress, but do be warned: friends will ask you to host movie night or album release listenings at your place damn near every time. A bit of a sacrifice we’re willing to make if you ask us.