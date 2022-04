Working out is only half—or less than half—of the battle. Every time you workout hard enough to make your legs feel like spaghetti, the real process of strengthening your muscles has only just begun. That’s where recovery tools come in. From massage guns to foam rollers, they’re the tools backed by trainers that smooth out the journey toward getting in better shape. Put them right up there with nutrition, sleep, and the workouts themselves—because hard work requires recovering right.