We’re fans of that old idiom “a place for everything and everything in its place.” After all, isn’t it sort of satisfying to be able to hunt down that one thing you were looking for in a matter of seconds, without overturning your entire home? That’s where the right kind of storage and shelving comes in. So we’ve rounded up some top-notch shelves and handsome storage to help you transform even the most cluttered spaces—like your work bench, your countertops, and your whole apartment—into a clean, organized setup.