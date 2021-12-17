“Less is more,” is a phrase that sums up minimalism nicely. So if the minimalist furniture in this shop seems simple, well, that’s exactly how it was designed. But simplicity can have a profound impact on your space. Aside from looking clean no matter where you put it, a minimalist coat rack or side table expands and unclutters a room. Getting a design as honed and functional as these is no simple task. So the ease with which you can use this furniture is on account of a whole lot of hard work put into crafting them.