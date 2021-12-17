The evolution of bed frames throughout a man’s life goes something like this: crib, converted crib, rickety hand-me-down, dorm room built-in, non-existent. And while the thought of a mattress sitting on the floor of a shabby chic loft, or rolling around on a spare metal frame, certainly has a minimalist appeal to it, we’d like to introduce you to the final frontier: bed frames. Elevating your space in more ways than one, these handsome bed frames add a touch of sophistication and make getting in and out of bed just a little easier. And with easy-to-setup designs, they’re simple enough to rearrange and move around whenever you need.