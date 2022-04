Wool blankets have been relied on for centuries, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon. From keeping WWI combat soldiers warm out in the field to comforting Western pioneers around the fire after a long day’s work—wool blankets have a hardworking history. So we’ve gathered up a few handsome, heirloom-worthy blankets crafted from wool—from iconic heritage brands to modern outfitters—and put them all right here in this shop.