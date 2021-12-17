There’s a reason weighted blankets are having a moment. Not only do these heavyweight comforters and quilts look pretty sharp at the foot of your bed, but they also offer a surprising amount of health benefits. A bunch of scientists recently got together and figured out that these heavy blankets actually have the power to increase serotonin levels and reduce anxiety. That means better sleep, less stress, and more energy every day. Now we’re all for chasing adventure, but when it comes to rest and recovery, we’ll be looking to these weighted blankets to make sure we’re getting the best R&R possible.