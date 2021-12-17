Chances are, the blankets on your bed aren’t exactly stoked about getting on flights, or spending a week camping out of the back of a Tacoma. No sweat—that’s where travel blankets come into play. With features like weather resistance, maximum packability, and super-efficient warmth, they’re more than happy when you extend your long weekend into a California-king-sized weekend. In our opinion, they’re one of the most underrated travel essentials. Whether you’re on a redeye or in a tent, a solid blanket always comes in handy.