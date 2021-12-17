Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Throw Blankets

For those who aren’t exactly sure what a “throw blanket” is—it’s basically that nice blanket that you might get in trouble for putting your shoes on. To be fair, these blankets are typically made by hand from all sorts of luxurious materials like super soft alpaca wool and organic cotton. And they tend to live on your bed or your couch, where they elevate your space with handsome designs and interesting textures. You also might snuggle up with them, because they’re so soft and cozy. So now that you know a little bit about throws, we hope you understand why someone might get upset by a pair of muddy boots—and also why they’re pretty great to have around the house.

Filters

    Wave Quilted Blanket

    Wellen

    Wave Quilted Blanket$108.00
    Sherpa Lined Blanket

    Flint and Tinder

    Sherpa Lined Blanket$64.98 $118.00
    Sherpa Lined Blanket

    Flint and Tinder

    Sherpa Lined Blanket$64.98 $118.00
    Herringbone Ribbon Blanket

    Billy Reid

    Herringbone Ribbon Blanket$198.00
    Simple Linen Quilt

    Hawkins New York

    Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
    Totem Blanket

    Billy Reid

    Totem Blanket$98.98 $198.00
    Cirrus Organic Cotton Throw

    Coyuchi

    Cirrus Organic Cotton Throw$80.98 $148.00
    Buffalo Check Blanket

    Chappywrap

    Buffalo Check Blanket$73.98 $135.00
    Simple Linen Quilt

    Hawkins New York

    Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
    Window Pane Plaid Blanket

    Chappywrap

    Window Pane Plaid Blanket$73.98 $135.00
    Sequoia Washable Organic Throw

    Coyuchi

    Sequoia Washable Organic Throw$115.98 $178.00
    Herringbone Ribbon Blanket

    Billy Reid

    Herringbone Ribbon Blanket$108.98 $198.00
    Sequoia Washable Organic Throw

    Coyuchi

    Sequoia Washable Organic Throw$115.98 $178.00
    The Siempre Blanket

    Blacksaw

    The Siempre Blanket$298.00
    Diamond Indigo Throw

    Blackhouse

    Diamond Indigo Throw$70.00
    Classic Plaid Navy Blanket

    Chappywrap

    Classic Plaid Navy Blanket$100.98 $135.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon