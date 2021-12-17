For those who aren’t exactly sure what a “throw blanket” is—it’s basically that nice blanket that you might get in trouble for putting your shoes on. To be fair, these blankets are typically made by hand from all sorts of luxurious materials like super soft alpaca wool and organic cotton. And they tend to live on your bed or your couch, where they elevate your space with handsome designs and interesting textures. You also might snuggle up with them, because they’re so soft and cozy. So now that you know a little bit about throws, we hope you understand why someone might get upset by a pair of muddy boots—and also why they’re pretty great to have around the house.