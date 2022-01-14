Search Icon

Blankets

Among the indigenous tribes of the Pacific Northwest, owning a wide variety of blankets was a sign of wealth. A blanket was said to “cut down on a man’s worry” and bring warmth to his life. Not to toot our own horn, but by these calculations, our Blanket Shop seems to be doing pretty okay for itself. Our little shop includes several centuries' worth of American craftsmanship—cozying up under an iconic Pendleton blanket (founded 1836), you can almost feel the history. But If you’re more of a modern type, check out our stress-reducing weighted blankets, soft fleece blankets, and cozy throws—all enough to make you feel pretty well off, whether you’re camping, snoozing, or just taking it easy on the couch.

Beach Mats

Original Madras Trading Company

Beach Mats$59.00
Simple Linen Quilt

Hawkins New York

Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
Cirrus Organic Cotton Throw

Coyuchi

Cirrus Organic Cotton Throw$80.98 $148.00
Herringbone Ribbon Blanket

Billy Reid

Herringbone Ribbon Blanket$198.00
Weighted Throw - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Throw - 12 lbs$169.00
Window Pane Plaid Blanket

Chappywrap

Window Pane Plaid Blanket$73.98 $135.00
Cirrus Organic Throw

Coyuchi

Cirrus Organic Throw$80.98 $148.00
Herringbone Ribbon Blanket

Billy Reid

Herringbone Ribbon Blanket$108.98 $198.00
The Siempre Blanket

Blacksaw

The Siempre Blanket$298.00
Totem Blanket

Billy Reid

Totem Blanket$98.98 $198.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$64.98 $118.00
Simple Linen Quilt

Hawkins New York

Simple Linen Quilt$395.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$64.98 $118.00
Sequoia Washable Organic Throw

Coyuchi

Sequoia Washable Organic Throw$115.98 $178.00
Buffalo Check Blanket

Chappywrap

Buffalo Check Blanket$73.98 $135.00
Classic Plaid Navy Blanket

Chappywrap

Classic Plaid Navy Blanket$100.98 $135.00
Lambswool Blanket

Tartan Blanket Co.

Lambswool Blanket$104.98 $210.00
Lambswool Blanket

Tartan Blanket Co.

Lambswool Blanket$104.98 $210.00
20 lb Weighted Comforter - Full/Queen

Baloo

20 lb Weighted Comforter - Full/Queen$219.00
Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs$179.00
Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs$179.00
Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs$159.00
25 lb Weighted Comforter - King

Baloo

25 lb Weighted Comforter - King$269.00
The Original Puffy Blanket - RAD Artist Series

Rumpl

The Original Puffy Blanket - RAD Artist Series$129.00
The Original Puffy Blanket - 2P

Rumpl

The Original Puffy Blanket - 2P$199.00
Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set

Baloo

Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set$308.00
Sequoia Washable Organic Throw

Coyuchi

Sequoia Washable Organic Throw$115.98 $178.00
The Nanoloft Puffy Travel Blanket

Rumpl

The Nanoloft Puffy Travel Blanket$99.00
The Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl

The Original Puffy Blanket$99.00
Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set

Baloo

Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set$308.00
Diamond Indigo Throw

Blackhouse

Diamond Indigo Throw$70.00
Jacquard Unnapped Blanket

Pendleton

Jacquard Unnapped Blanket$269.00
Cashmere Wool Blanket

Wills

Cashmere Wool Blanket$181.98 $228.00
The Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl

The Original Puffy Blanket$99.00
Recycled Wool Blanket

Tartan Blanket Co.

Recycled Wool Blanket$100.00

