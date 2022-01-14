Among the indigenous tribes of the Pacific Northwest, owning a wide variety of blankets was a sign of wealth. A blanket was said to “cut down on a man’s worry” and bring warmth to his life. Not to toot our own horn, but by these calculations, our Blanket Shop seems to be doing pretty okay for itself. Our little shop includes several centuries' worth of American craftsmanship—cozying up under an iconic Pendleton blanket (founded 1836), you can almost feel the history. But If you’re more of a modern type, check out our stress-reducing weighted blankets, soft fleece blankets, and cozy throws—all enough to make you feel pretty well off, whether you’re camping, snoozing, or just taking it easy on the couch.