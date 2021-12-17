It might only weigh around 8% of your total body weight, but it requires at least 20% of your energy reserves—that’s right we’re talking your head here, folks—and it deserves to be treated well when you lay down at night. That’s why our pillow shop has everything you need to treat your noggin right, with some top-tier pillows that support you and encourage some extra sound sleep. And if you’re away from home, we’ve got the right travel pillows and outdoor pillows to keep you well-rested wherever you go.