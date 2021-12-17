At the end of a long day, there’s nothing quite like burrowing under a fluffy, warm comforter or quilt. It’s like telling your brain it’s time to wind down and fully surrender to a good night’s rest. A well-made comforter is something to look forward to, and finding the right one can actually improve your quality of sleep. In fact, some of the options below have been scientifically proven to help calm anxiety and increase serotonin levels. So whether you’re looking for the best snooze possible, or investing in a cozy upgrade—you came to the right place.