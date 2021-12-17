Like a pair of sunglasses or a classic watch, cologne is an accessory that’ll boost your style and confidence in one fell swoop. Plus, bringing a trace of your favorite natural scents with you throughout the day is just plain-old pleasant. So we got together our favorite colognes and put them all below. Whether you’re more into the scent of pine, washed linens at a beach house, or that leather chair in your study—they all make a worthy addition to your morning routine.