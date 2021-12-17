If the only towels in your possession are threadbare, mismatched, or technically belong to the Embassy Suites… it’s time. Updating your bath towels is a simple, but major way to upgrade your daily routine. Just ask Mark Cuban—the first thing he purchased after making it big? Fluffy oversized towels. So we’ve gone out and found some seriously soft bath towels, made from premium materials with odor-fighting properties. And if you’re looking to refine your routine even further, slip into one of our luxurious bathrobes for an indulgent, spa-level experience right at home.