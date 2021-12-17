Just like the culinary world, the world of drinks changes fast. It can go through a couple whole evolutions before we manage to work our way through that bottle of vermouth in the fridge. In our bitters and mixers shop, we stock the latest drink mixes that show up on our radar—while leaving plenty of room for classics and hometown favorites we’ve picked up along the way. And unlike most mixers, these picks all get the go-ahead from our friends with experience behind the bar. We’ll gladly clink our glasses to that.