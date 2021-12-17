Mixing a drink without the proper bar tools is like preparing a meal without a chef’s knife—pretty tough. So we’ve put together all the necessary tools of the trade to have ready by your bar cart. We’ve rounded up everything from tried-and-true essentials to tools we’ve found off the beaten path to delight the true drink enthusiasts out there. Set yourself up with the proper tools, and mixing any drink is as easy as following the recipe. Ahh, after years of winging it, making drinks the right way is mighty refreshing.