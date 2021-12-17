Search Icon

Plants

Here at Huckberry, we like to spend a good amount of time outdoors—so when we have to go inside, to write this blurb for instance, it’s nice to surround ourselves with some greenery. Indoor plants are scientifically proven to boost your mood, remove toxins, and literally bring your space to life. Outfit your workstation with some low-maintenance desk plants, or fill an empty corner with a statement-making house plant. Or even plant your own indoor garden—watching it grow will bring you unprecedented levels of satisfaction.

    • Made in the USA
    Unplanted Gromeo Mini Vertical Planter

    Habitat Horticulture

    Unplanted Gromeo Mini Vertical Planter$250.00
    • Made in the USA
    Unplanted Gromeo Vertical Planter

    Habitat Horticulture

    Unplanted Gromeo Vertical Planter$329.00
    Avocado Vase

    Ilex Studio

    Avocado Vase$48.00
    The Briiv Air Filter

    Briiv

    The Briiv Air Filter$415.00
    • Exclusive
    Avocado Vase - Exclusive

    Ilex Studio

    Avocado Vase - Exclusive$58.00
    Small Self Watering Pot

    Wet Pot Systems

    Small Self Watering Pot$48.00
    Briiv Additional Filter

    Briiv

    Briiv Additional Filter$41.50

