Here at Huckberry, we like to spend a good amount of time outdoors—so when we have to go inside, to write this blurb for instance, it’s nice to surround ourselves with some greenery. Indoor plants are scientifically proven to boost your mood, remove toxins, and literally bring your space to life. Outfit your workstation with some low-maintenance desk plants, or fill an empty corner with a statement-making house plant. Or even plant your own indoor garden—watching it grow will bring you unprecedented levels of satisfaction.